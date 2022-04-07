SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 34-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars Thursday, accused of trying to rob a business.

The incident started Wednesday night along Minnesota Avenue in the central part of the city.

Authorities say a man was trying to come through the backdoor of the business.

The employees tried to push him out, but officers say the suspect broke the lock on the door.

“He then punched one of the employees several times, was trying to take her purse, but was unable to do so. And then he ended up going into the bathroom and he broke off a sign and that’s where officers found him,” officer Sam Clemens said.

Investigators say no one was seriously hurt.

Officers arrested Seth Pourier on charges of robbery, burglary and assault.