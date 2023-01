PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 72-year-old man in connection with an animal neglect case.

Deputies arrested Kenneth Jobbins on 13 counts of animal neglect.

Authorities seized 14 horses and two donkeys.

The Sheriff’s Office and partners continue to work through the care and feeding of the animals.

Happy Tails Haven Horse Rescue set up a GoFundMe to help with the costs.