VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Vermillion have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with one of the sexual assaults on or near the University of South Dakota campus.

Police say Gavin Jensen turned himself in on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Gavin Jensen

Court papers say this was the rape on Sept. 9 at a USD residence hall.

A message sent by the university said Jensen and the victim knew each other.

He was released on a $15,000 cash or surety bond. Officers are still investigating several other sexual assaults on or near the campus that have happened so far this semester.