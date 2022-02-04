SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a Texas man has been arrested on multiple charges after thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes were stolen from a Sioux Falls business last weekend.

At police briefing on Friday, Office Sam Clemens said police tracked down the suspect’s car after reviewing surveillance video from the crime at Rollin Smoke on Sunday.

Police found the vehicle at a home in the 800 block of West 33rd Street on Wednesday, February 2. A search warrant was issued and police began looking for evidence related to the burglary.

Clemens says cartons of cigarettes and clothing that resembled the suspect’s clothing in surveillance video were found in the home. Officers also found a small amount of cocaine.

Tony Joseph Lockwood | Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office

Initially, police arrested the suspect on drug charges for possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. The state’s attorney’s office gave authorization to charge the suspect with the robbery at Rollin Smoke on Thursday.

54-year-old Tony Joseph Lockwood of DeSoto, Texas, was arrested on burglary, grand theft and intentional damage to property charges.