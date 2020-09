RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City authorities say an arrest has been made in a double homicide case.

The crime scene was discovered in the 800 block of Meadowlark Drive on August 24.

The investigation led officials to a suspect, 36-year old Arnson Absolu of Bronx, New York.

He was arrested in New York City and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy.

Absolu is currently in custody in a New York jail and awaiting extradition to South Dakota.