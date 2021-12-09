Man arrested in drug case in Lincoln County is wanted in two other states

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man accused of bringing a deadly combination of drugs into Sioux Falls is wanted in two other states.



Santavion Metcalf is one of three men arrested in a fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone bust in the southern part of the city. He’s just 20-years-old, but already has a significant criminal history.

He was sentenced to five years in prison, but it was suspended, so he did not have to serve time as long as he stayed out of trouble.

But that didn’t happen, so the Lyon County Sheriff issued a warrant for his arrest, because he allegedly violated terms of his probation.



We’ve also confirmed that Metcalf is wanted in Jackson County, Missouri.

In 2018, he was involved in a double shooting in Kansas City when he was just a teenager.

It was September 3, 2018, when shots rang out inside the Sun Fresh grocery store. When police arrived on the scene, they found two victims who had been shot.

One was a 15-year-old girl who was at work.

The teenage victim told our sister station FOX4 she had just clocked into work and was putting baskets away when she heard gunshots.

“After I heard them, I saw a bullet hit the cans of pop, and I just started running down the aisle,” the girl said. “Then five seconds later, I felt it, and I just had to keep running.”

She had been shot in her right leg.

According to court documents obtained by KELOLAND News, the other victim had been at the store to buy groceries that day when he saw Metcalf point a gun at him and shoot.

He says he drew his 10mm glock and returned fire in self-defense. That’s when Metcalf, who was just 16-years-old at the time, fled the scene.

A witness, who works at Sun Fresh, went to school with Metcalf and helped police identify him as the shooter.

Even though Metcalf was a juvenile at the time, he received an eight-year sentence.

He was released in August of 2020 and given three years probation.

Metcalf is now accused of violating parole, and authorities in Missouri have issued a 10-thousand-dollar warrant for his arrest.

He’s currently in the Minnehaha county jail.