YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — One man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left another man dead in Yankton over the weekend.

Police say officers were called to a local emergency room just after 6 a.m. Sunday for a man who came in with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Officials say the incident happened at a home in the 1900 block of Locust Street. Authorities say that a handgun is possibly involved in the incident.

20-year-old Cody Auch is charged with First Degree Manslaughter and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.