Man arrested in connection with three business robberies in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with burglaries at three businesses this week.

Authorities believe Daniel Ulrich burglarized Wing Stop, Famous Dave’s and Great Clips.

Investigators say he left a cellphone at one of the businesses — surveillance video also helped to tie the three burglaries together.

Police arrested Ulrich Wednesday morning.

A search of his home turned up clothing that matched the Famous Dave’s burglary. Authorities also found meth and marijuana.