Man arrested in connection with Sunday night pursuit and crash

A 55-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars tonight, in connection with a pursuit and crash.

Investigators say on Sunday, the South Dakota Highway Patrol was chasing a pickup truck on the north side of Sioux Falls. The pickup collided with a moped at 14th Street and 7th Avenue.

The driver of the moped was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. Authorities eventually found the suspect walking along South Prairie Avenue. Officer Sam Clemens says police assisted the highway patrol by blocking major intersections during the chase.

“And obviously we’re not in a position to block all of them, but they just do that so the major intersections we don’t have that are crossing in front of this, and again the whole point is just to try to limit the amount of people that are on the roadway so that we don’t have a chance where this happens where somebody innocent gets struck by a person that’s not stopping for law enforcement,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

55-year-old Daniel Butler faces charges of hit and run and vehicular battery