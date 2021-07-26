Man arrested in connection with stolen vehicle and power tools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A 38-year-old man was arrested after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of power tools.

Sioux Falls police were called to a home near Lincoln High School Sunday afternoon for a possible overdose and stolen vehicle.

Investigators say the vehicle was in fact stolen and had a stolen license plate on it.

Authorities also found about $3,200 worth of stolen power tools, many of which were taken from a business.

Erik Hooker was arrested on several burglary charges.

Officers say there is an ongoing investigation after narcotics items were found in the home.

