RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 35-year-old man is behind bars, accused of shooting a man last Saturday.

Charles Colhoff

Charles Colhoff faces attempted murder along with other charges. He was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop, and police say they found a loaded pistol under his seat.

Surveillance photos from RCPD

Earlier this week police released the surveillance pictures above of a man running from the scene.