Man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries at Sioux Falls auto shop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 18-year-old man has been arrested by Sioux Falls police in connection with a string of burglaries at an auto shop in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Daren Michael Bagola Jr., of Sioux Falls, faces three charges of burglary as well as two counts of grand theft and one count of possession of stolen property.

Clemens said there have been three burglaries in the last eight days at the Blue Nile Auto on 10th Street.

The burglaries were reported on June 2, 9 and 10. A total of 10 vehicles were stolen, and nine have been recovered. He said police know who the suspects are and will be arrested in the coming days.

Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, the owner saw someone in the business when he called police. The suspect was seen leaving the building with a handful of car keys. Clemens says the suspect entered the auto business through an unlocked door.