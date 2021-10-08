Man arrested in connection to Thursday assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is in the hospital and another is behind bars following an assault Thursday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened at the intersection of 12th street and Cliff Avenue. Investigators say it started with a disagreement between two men.

Officers say 29-year-old Alan Standing Solider punched the victim, forcing him to the ground. That’s when police say Standing Soldier kicked the victim in the head several times.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed.