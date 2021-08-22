Man arrested following explosion in Tabor

BON HOMME COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested following reports of an explosion at a residence in Tabor, South Dakota.

Local law enforcement responded to reports of an explosion at a residence and requested the assistance of the South Dakota Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Following a search of the residence and interviews, DCI Special Agents arrested Joseph Hansen on charges of sale, possession, or transportation of a destructive device and unauthorized possession of substances with intent to make a destructive device.

Photo courtesy of South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation

The DCI was assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the ATF, and Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office.