SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota man is behind bars in Minnehaha County in connection with a shooting two months ago.

Sioux Falls police arrested Marloe Farr Monday afternoon at an apartment on the west side of the city. Investigators say the shooting happened on August 3rd in central Sioux Falls.

The victim told police she was in a car, when her ex-boyfriend showed up and fired a gun at her. Officers say they were able to arrest Marloe peacefully.