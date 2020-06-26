Man arrested for vandalism on downtown sculpture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested after vandalizing a sculpture part of Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk.

According to Sgt. Nick Butler with the Sioux Falls Police Department, Damius Brust was arrested after someone called police about a man walking down Philips Avenue damaging flower pots. Police later discovered he damaged the sculpture Lithic Bird II.

Police didn’t have an estimated amount of damage, but the sculpture is priced as $4,800 on the SculptureWalk website.