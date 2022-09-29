SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old Aberdeen man is behind bars in Minnehaha County, accused of trying to entice a child.

Sioux Falls Police say a family was outside the Union Gospel Mission.

The mother told police the suspect tried to grab her three old daughter by the arm.

The mother also told authorities the same man had been trying to talk or reach out to the girl over the last few days.

“Sounds like they have seen this guy a few times over the last few days. There’s been several times where he’s tried to talk to the girl. They said other times like when he was walking past he would try to reach out. Not sure if he was trying to grab her or touch her or what,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police arrested the man on a charge of trying to entice a child.