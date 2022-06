MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The Madison Police Department says it arrested a man after an incident Sunday night.

Authorities say officers were called to the 300 block of Northeast 2nd Street for an individual with a handgun around 8 p.m. The man was reportedly threatening someone with the gun.

Authorities were able to contact the suspect and learned he had left the home. Police later found the man in Brookings and arrested him.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.