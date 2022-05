SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of using a hatchet to threaten two men who came to repossess his pickup.

“The owner ended up coming out, threatening him with a hatchet. He used that hatchet and damaged one of the tires on the repo vehicle,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

33-year-old Philip Glader was arrested for aggravated assault and intentional damage to property.