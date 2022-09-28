SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 29-year-old Sioux Falls man is accused of pouring a 5-foot trail of gasoline inside a home and starting it on fire.

Police were called at 9 yesterday morning, initially for a disorderly person.

“As they continued talking to them they mentioned this person had been over, started a fire inside the home, and it was actually inside a bedroom where a person was sleeping,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls police said.

The suspect took off and people at the home were able to put the fire out.

Police say they later caught up with Bryan Guzman, after he was pointing what appeared to be a rifle at passing cars. The gun turned out to be fake.

Police arrested Guzman for arson and aggravated assault. In court, Guzman told the judge he was “off his medication.”

His bond was set at $10,000.