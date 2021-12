SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- 50s, 60s, and 70s are nice to talk about in December, but it begs the question, when are we going to pay for this? Well, it appears next week will start that ball rolling.

If you look at the big picture, you can see how much of the country is starting the forecast well above normal as shown by the reds and orange colors on the map. Take a look at the changes for early next week and notice the blue and purple colors moving into parts of the upper Midwest and spilling into eastern areas of the country.