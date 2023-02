CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — One man was arrested for firing a gun in Clear Lake last week.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 100 block of 5th Street East for a report of gunshots around 9:15 Thursday night.

Several pistol casings were found at the scene.

No one was hurt and nothing was damaged.

On Monday, deputies searched a Clear Lake home. One man was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm.