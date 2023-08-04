SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man with a violent criminal history is back behind bars, accused of sex trafficking by force.

A federal court document unsealed today says 33-year-old Odarie Massiah forced a person to have sex for money. The alleged crimes happened between July of 2020 and August of last year.

We first reported on Massiah in 2022. At the time, he was wanted for kidnapping and assault.

He ended up making a plea deal in that case and was given a 15-year suspended sentence, meaning he could stay out of jail as long as he stayed out of trouble.