KYLE, S.D. (KELO) — The sound of a suspect’s raspy voice led to an arrest in Credit Union Robbery in Kyle

On Tuesday, Francis White Lance appeared in federal court.

According to court papers, he’s charged with robbing the Lakota Federal Credit Union in November, shooting a gun inside and getting away with $24,000 cash.

Court papers say a customer at the credit union recognized his voice.

The witness also told authorities he left in a white SUV and where it was headed. That tip led authorities to the suspect’s blue sweatshirt, which had a receipt in the pocket.

Court papers say the receipt is one of several pieces of evidence linking White Lance to the crime.