SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of trying to use FedEx to get ten pounds of marijuana.

43-year-old Willie Jackson appeared in court this afternoon in Minnehaha County.

Willie Jackson

A prosecutor called him a career criminal with a history of drugs and violence.

The public defender’s office questioned whether he even knew what was in the package.

The judge set bond at $5,000 cash only.