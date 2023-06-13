SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former child care worker, accused of raping a little girl, is back behind bars facing new charges.

Authorities originally arrested 18-year old Carter Ronke in April. In that case, he was charged with rape and sexual contact with a child at a Sioux Falls day care.

He was released on bond, but that bond has now been revoked. Authorities recently arrested Ronke in an unrelated case.

He’s charged with stalking and harassing a woman. In a petition for a protection order, the victim wrote that he made threats and tried to run her off the road.