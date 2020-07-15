Man arrested for prostitution after massage investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police announced a prostitution arrest after an investigation into a massage business.

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, Willie Charles Whitman, 47, of Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday without incident. Clemens said Whitman faces charges for pimping after an arrest warrant was issued with a $50,000 cash bond.

Police said the investigating began on June 12th when a tip caller reported seeing campaign-style signs advertising “asian therapeutic massages.” The signs had a phone number for appointment massages.

Police discovered a business was set up in the 900 block of South Marion Road and rented by Whitman. Police said massages were being performed without a licensed permit as well as sexual services. Meetings took place a hotel in the northwest part of the city, police said.

“(They) had a whole fee schedule along with that,” Clemens said about the sexual services.

There are no other charges at this point. Clemens said police are looking to see if human trafficking is also invovled.

The investigation is not over, Clemens said, and future charges could be issued.