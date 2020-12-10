Man arrested for possession of meth at Patrick Henry Middle School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A commotion at a Sioux Falls middle school ended with a man in jail accused of assaulting a police officer and bringing meth into a school.

Police say a teacher at Patrick Henry Middle School noticed Robert Munk in a classroom digging through papers, just minutes before school started. The man had been wandering around the school, officials say.

The school resource officer caught up with Munk in front of the building. Police say there were students around when the man started fighting with the officer and kicking at him. The officer called in backup and officers arrested him.

Police say they found meth in Munk’s pocket.

“Probably the one question you have is why… and we just don’t have an answer,” Officer Sam Clemens said at police briefing Thursday morning.

The school district sent out a message to parents. You can find it below: