SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man was arrested Sunday night after pointing a gun at police.

Police were investigating a hit-and-run incident along West 26th Street and Duluth. The victim of the hit-and-run pointed the officer down the street to where the other car had gone. Police found the car in the yard of a home with damages consistent to the crash.

While investigating an involved individual came out of his house and began yelling at the officer, demanding that the officer leave his property. Police say the officer was standing on a public sidewalk and instructed the other individual to return to his house. After more threats and demands, the individual went to his house and returned with a long rifle.

The officer took himself and the victim of the hit-and-run back to the patrol car where they then called for backup. The other individual shined his mounted flashlight at the officer, pointing the gun in their direction. A perimeter was set up on the individual by other responding officers.

After being given instruction to drop the weapon, the suspect fled, trying to jump over a fence but in the process dropped the gun. Eventually, police were able to make the suspect comply.

Tristan Deck, 27, was taken into custody on three counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, three counts of attempt to commit a felony with a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated.