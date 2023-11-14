RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police have made an arrest in connection with a woman’s suspicious death last week.

Last Thursday, police were called to the hospital for a report of a woman with several injuries.

Pedro Simental

She was unconscious and had bruising to her head and face.

She later died as a result of her injuries.

An autopsy revealed that she had a serious head injury.

Since then, police have arrested 44-year-old Pedro Simental who lived at the address where the ambulance picked up the woman.

He’s charged with first-degree manslaughter.