RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police have made an arrest in connection with a woman’s suspicious death last week.
Last Thursday, police were called to the hospital for a report of a woman with several injuries.
She was unconscious and had bruising to her head and face.
She later died as a result of her injuries.
An autopsy revealed that she had a serious head injury.
Since then, police have arrested 44-year-old Pedro Simental who lived at the address where the ambulance picked up the woman.
He’s charged with first-degree manslaughter.