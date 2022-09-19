SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of kidnapping a 1-year-old baby.

Police say Saturday morning 36-year-old Michael Neal Jr. forced his way into an apartment where a babysitter was watching the child.

Police say the caregiver wasn’t able to stop him and he took off with the baby. A short time later he waved police down and said someone was shooting at him.

Police say his story wasn’t adding up and he appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

When officers asked about the child he claimed to be the uncle, but couldn’t tell police the parents’ names.

Police then got a call about a missing child and pieced together what happened.

The baby wasn’t hurt.

Police say the parents knew of the man, but there was no reason for him to come to the apartment or take the child.

Along with kidnapping, police also arrested Neal on a drug charge and warrants.