SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City.

Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles.

After the collision, the two people in the SUV fled the scene. Other officers located the suspects and stopped them.

24-year-old Gregory Brewer of Pine Ridge was arrested for DUI, hit and run, and charges related to his license.

The officer hit and the people in the SUV were not seriously injured.