SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man was arrested after he forced his way into a woman’s car on a street on Saturday afternoon, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Lemuel Renard Bell, 55, was arrested for robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, narcotics charges and several local warrants.

Bell had brandished what the victim believed was a gun to enter the vehicle near 18th Street and Blaine Avenue and forced the victim to drive into a rural area. The victim got away when she stopped her car and fended off Bell when he attempted to force her out, according to the release. The victim drove to a business at the Renner Corner where the incident was reported.

The victim was not injured.