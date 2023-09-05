SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is in the Minnehaha County Jail, following a report of gunshots in downtown Sioux Falls.
Police responded to the call early Saturday morning, near 10th Street and Phillips Avenue.
Officers say the saw 30-year-old Tyreese Washington drop a gun on the ground and run away.
They caught up with him and made an arrest.
The investigation also turned up two other guns, shell casings and damage to a business window nearby.
Washington is charged with having a firearm as a former drug offender.