SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is in the Minnehaha County Jail, following a report of gunshots in downtown Sioux Falls.

Police responded to the call early Saturday morning, near 10th Street and Phillips Avenue.

Officers say the saw 30-year-old Tyreese Washington drop a gun on the ground and run away.

They caught up with him and made an arrest.

The investigation also turned up two other guns, shell casings and damage to a business window nearby.

Washington is charged with having a firearm as a former drug offender.