Man falls asleep at intersection: Arrested for DUI 5th, open container

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested after falling asleep at the wheel with an open container in the car.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook that the driver was at the intersection of S.D. Hwy 17 & 272nd St. passed out behind the wheel. An open can of Bud Light was in the middle console of the car.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for open container and no driver’s license and DUI 5th.

Law enforcement wants to remind the public to be safe this holiday weekend and not to drink and drive.