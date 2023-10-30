SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is back in jail facing his 8th DUI.

Police arrested Antwaun Powell on Saturday evening. In this latest case, he’s charged with DUI, assault and driving with a revoked license.

According to court records, it’s Powell’s third drunk driving arrest this year and his second arrest this month. He also has a pending animal abuse case.

According to an affidavit, he stabbed and killed a cat in January. Witnesses told police he was drunk at the time and didn’t remember doing it.