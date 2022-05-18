ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Alcester Thursday.

According to the Alcester Police Department, the passenger of the car showed numerous signs of controlled substance abuse during the traffic stop.

The passenger then gave a false name to the police. Officials say they located the male’s ID in his wallet and he was identified as a 31-year-old Sioux Falls Man.

Upon further search, officers located a white powdery substance in his wallet.

The substance was identified as methamphetamine, officials say.

The suspect also had a warrant out for his arrest in Minnehaha County already.

The male was then charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and False Personation to Deceive Law Enforcement.