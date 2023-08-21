SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is in the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of driving drunk and going more than 90 mph on a busy Sioux Falls street.

Police received a report of a reckless driver on Friday night.

Officers pulled over 59-year-old Terrance Semmler near 10th Street and Cliff Avenue, but police say he sped off, nearly hitting an officer, and heading south on Cliff Avenue.

When his car crashed at 33rd and Cliff, a prosecutor says Semmler had to be removed from his car at gunpoint.

The judge called Semmler an extreme danger to the community and set bond at 5,000 cash only.