Man arrested for domestic assault, biting police officers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police arrested a 30-year-old man after he hit his girlfriend and bit two officers early Tuesday morning.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said David Gonsalez Campos was arrested after he stopped his girlfriend from entering another car near 8th Street and Lake Avenue at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A witness called police after Gonsalez Campos stopped from getting into another car and then hit the woman. They both got back into the same car and drove away. That’s when the witness called police and reported the car.

After police stopped the car, Gonzalez Campos resisted arrest and ended up biting two officers. Police later found a meth pipe on him once he was taken to jail.

The woman did not have serious injuries but did go to the hospital. Police say Gonsalez Campos threatened to kill the victim multiple times when they were driving.

Gonsalez Campos faces charges of simple assault domestic, aggravated assault domestic, aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, obstruction, drug possession and paraphernalia.