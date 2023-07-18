SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a man with a hammer.

Police were called to Northwestern Avenue last night after a woman’s ex-boyfriend and current boyfriend got into an argument.

At one point, the ex and boyfriend were armed with knives and a hammer. As the woman and boyfriend went outside, the ex hit the boyfriend in the back with the hammer. He

was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested 24-year-old Nicholai Williams for aggravated assault.