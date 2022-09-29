SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man attacked a victim who was inside his own home on Wednesday and stole the victim’s cell phone, Sioux Falls Police said.

Police said Edward Cottier Jr., 35, repeatedly punched the victim and hit the victim with a baseball bat.

CottierJr. was found later by police. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, theft and second degree robbery, controlled substance, as well as being a parole absconder.

The attack happened at about 7 p.m.

Police said they believed Cottier Jr. and the victim were at least acquaintances.