Man arrested for assaulting Watertown officer

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A report of an assault led to two arrests in Watertown Wednesday.

Police said Adam Remington, 48, was walking back to the home where the report came from and threatened to kill officers and assaulted them as they arrested him.

In the home, Remington’s girlfriend, Sara Widger, 27, was at the house where a marijuana grow operation was taking place. More than 1 pound of marijuana was seized along with cash and a gun. Multiple charges against Remington and Widger are pending.

A 4-month-old baby was also living in the house and was taken into custody.

Both Remington and Widger are being held at the Codington County Jail. Bond is pending.