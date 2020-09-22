Man arrested for assault, kidnapping in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man is behind bars following a kidnapping incident that occurred Friday around 7 p.m., Sioux Falls Police said.

Dennis Jean Peterson, 25, of Sioux Falls, was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

The first incident happened in an apartment in the 1000 block of North Cleveland Avenue. Peterson strangled a male victim and threatened to kill the victim several times, before telling the victim to get into the car.

Peterson then drove to an area near Falls park where he punched the victim several times and left him.

The victim’s jaw was broken. The report came in Monday afternoon. The arrest was made Monday around 2 p.m. on the 5100 block of North Granite Lane.