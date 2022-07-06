SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man who was arrested in March for two armed robberies in Sioux Falls has been charged with federal crimes for the same robberies.

Samuel Oreoluwa Roberts of Sioux Falls was indicted on federal charges of interference with commerce by threats and violence and brandishing a firearm during a federal crime of violence.

U.S. District Court documents allege that Roberts used a firearm while robbing the Get-n-Go on South Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls on March 29 and also on while robbing the Kum and Go on the West 41st on March 30 in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police arrested Roberts on March 31. He was charged with two counts of robbery in the first degree and attempt to commit a felony with a firearm.