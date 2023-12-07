SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local police arrested a Sioux Falls man for stealing a shotgun yesterday afternoon.

After 1 p.m. police respond to a call that 31-year-old Ezekiel Two Dogs allegedly stole a shotgun from Scheels.

Reports say Two Dogs ran to the west behind a nearby strip mall, where he encountered a few employees.

He then pointed the stolen shotgun at one of the employees asking “You’re afraid, aren’t you?” before running off.

After searching the area for the suspect, a person with a similar description was reported for stealing a car near the Augustana University campus.

Sioux Falls police later located the suspect and the stolen car in the 400 block of North Spring.

Two Dogs was arrested for aggravated assault.