Man arrested following pursuit in stolen pickup from Brookings County

GARY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a 24-year-old man has been arrested after he led them on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle over the weekend.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota told Deuel County authorities that a suspect in an investigation fled into Gary just after 6 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect drove through a yard, on to city property and led deputies on a “slow speed pursuit.” The chase ended without further incident.

During the investigation, officials determined that the suspect had stolen a pickup from Brookings County. Edwardo Lopez Zepeda faces several charges.