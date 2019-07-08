Man arrested following illegal joy ride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls man is accused of hitting a police officer with a motorcycle and later swerving to try to hit other officers.
Police say Anthony Brownlee’s illegal joy ride also included running a red light, driving the wrong way on 10th Street and yelling that he was going to kill officers.
It all started at 2 a.m. Sunday; ten hours later, police tracked him down and made an arrest. He faces several charges including aggravated assault and threatening officers.
Police say Brownlee is on parole for violating a restraining order and witness tampering.