LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 38-year-old man from Alcester has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit and crash in Lincoln County.

The pursuit began in Beresford late Friday night and continued through parts of southern Lincoln County. It ended when the driver crashed into a telephone pole.

The 38-year-old man is facing charges of aggravated eluding and DUI. No one was hurt.