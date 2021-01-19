Man arrested following high-speed pursuit that started in Iowa, ended in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Spencer, Iowa man is waking up behind bars in South Dakota after a pursuit that crossed state lines.

The incident started when deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa started pursuing a stolen vehicle. The pursuit entered Lincoln County when the South Dakota deputies there were asked to take over.

It lasted for several miles in Lincoln County with speeds reaching 110 mph. The pursuit ended when a Highway Patrol Trooper stopped the vehicle at an intersection west of Chancellor, South Dakota.

25-year-old Christopher Macleod was arrested. He faces multiple charges, including possession of stolen property and DUI.

Lincoln County Deputies along with multiple other South Dakota agencies, assisted Lyon County Iowa Deputies with a pursuit when it entered Lincoln County earlier today. The vehicle was eventually stopped by a SDHP Trooper by use of a PIT maneuver in Turner County just north of 277th St on 453rd Ave. The male driver was successfully taken into custody without further incident. The incident started when Lincoln County authorities were made aware of a stolen gray Mitsubishi Outlander being driven near the Iowa border on 276th St. Shortly after this information came out, Lincoln County Dispatch was informed that the stolen vehicle was now being pursued in Lyon County IA by their deputies. The pursuit eventually entered Lincoln County on 283rd St near Beloit, IA. Our deputies were asked to take over the pursuit from there. The pursuit lasted for several miles in Lincoln County with speeds reaching 110 mph. At one point, the suspect drove through a field to avoid capture. The pursuit eventually entered Turner County north of Lennox. The pursuit went through Chancellor and continued westbound for several more miles at high speeds. During the pursuit, spikes strips were deployed several times but were unsuccessful. A SDHP Trooper was able to successfully PIT the suspect vehicle at the intersection of 277th St & 453rd Ave. The male driver was arrested and later transported to the Minnehaha County Jail. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Christopher Macleod of Spencer Iowa. Macleod was booked in on charges of aggravated eluding, possession of stolen property, DUI 1st, possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as other traffic related offenses. Macleod is currently on probation. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Canton Police Department, Lennox Police Department, Turner County Sheriff’s Office and Dave’s Towing.