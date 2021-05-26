Man arrested following burglary at Sioux Falls golf course

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 34 year old Sioux Falls man is behind bars tonight in connection with a burglary at a golf course.

Officers were called to Prairie Green Golf Course around 2:30 a.m. for an alarm. When police arrived, they found a garage door partially open. That’s where they found a man hiding inside one of the rooms.

Once they arrested him, they found out he had been wearing some clothes that were stolen from the club house. He had a shirt, shorts and shoes that had all been stolen,” officer Sam Clemens said.

Police arrested Trevor Heintzman on burglary and petty theft charges. Authorities say he also had some meth on him.